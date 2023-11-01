Kate Hudson Shares Rare ‘Vampire’ Family Portraits With Daughter Rani for Halloween

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson, 44, got in the Halloween spirit with rare pics of her family on Halloween — including her youngest, 5-year-old Rani! In photos you can see below, the Almost Famous star expertly posed at home in a black Victorian style dress with a high neck and fascinator alongside her little girl, who wore a spooky red and black netted dress, ripped stockings, and jeweled headpiece. The mother-daughter duo sported matching black lipstick as they lounged on the floor at the foot of the stairs, a Jack-o-Lantern jeering in the background.

In another pic, her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, 37, wore a long, buttoned coat as he posed for a stoic, vintage-style pic alongside Kate and their daughter. Several of the artful photos in the Halloween collection were in black and white, while the color photos showed off Rani’s bold red vampire-worthy look. “Vampire family portraits,” Kate captioned the November 1 carousel.

Many of the Fabletics founder’s 17.7 million fans on her Instagram account couldn’t resist gushing over the outfits.

“Rani understood the assignment 100%” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “Gilded Age Vampires. Elegant stoicism,” alongside heart emojis. “The Skeleton Key Reinvented,” quipped a third, with a fourth gushing, “I love how they are all in character.”

The mom of three and Danny welcomed their only child together in 2018, and have been engaged since 2021. Kate was previously married to The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, with whom she welcomed son Ryder Robinson, 19. She later welcomed her 12-year-old son Bingham Bellamy with ex Matt Bellamy.

The fact that Kate looked chillingly chic, even in a spooky ensemble, should come as no sunrise to fans. She’s known for her love of fashion, and her ability to effortlessly rock the best looks. “I have such a deep appreciation for fashion,” she told Vogue during a 2021 interview. “I love clothes and the experience of putting on something beautiful, seeing the love that artists—and I consider designers artists—put into everything they create.”