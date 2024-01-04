Emma Stone Jokes That Carey Mulligan Has ‘Never Heard’ of Taylor Swift

Emma Stone, 35, and Carey Mulligan, 38, sat down alongside a few other A-list actresses in Hollywood for The Hollywood Reporter’s Actress Roundtable series published on January 4. During the interview, the talented women opened up about acting, but they also discussed their love for Taylor Swift, 34. When the group was asked which “Taylor Swift era” they would be, the Drive star wasn’t so sure what that meant.

“What does that mean?” Carey asked. Emma, who is famously pals with Taylor, couldn’t help but reply with a joke. “She’s never heard of her,” the Easy A star said. Once Carey understood that an “era” meant an album from the Grammy winner, she knew her answer. “I’d be Folklore. My husband [Marcus Mumford] sings on Folklore. And it’s lovely. ‘Cowboy Like Me,'” the 38-year-old shared with the outlet.

Emma then chimed in with her answer, however, she was seemingly swayed by Carey’s response. “I want to choose Folklore because your husband sings on it,” she admitted. And, of course, the outlet couldn’t help but ask Emma if Taylor’s song “When Emma Falls in Love” is about her, a question she has answered in recent months. “You’ll have to ask her,” she quipped, which is notably the same response she gave during a red carpet appearance on December 6.

During the interview, Emma and Carey also chatted with Barbie star Margot Robbie, and actresses Lily Gladstone, Annette Bening, and Greta Lee. Although the others did not share their favorite Taylor Swift era, they did discuss their “most used” emojis. “Mine’s the melting smiley. It’s really helpful,” Emma shared. Greta chimed in and added hers is the “brain explosion one.” Meanwhile, Margot admitted she uses the “smiley with the sunnies” emoji the most.

As previously mentioned, the Poor Things star is famously good friends with Taylor. The billionaire was even spotted at the premiere of Poor Things to support Emma last month. And back in June 2023, Emma told Vanity Fair that Taylor helped her get tickets to the highly-anticipated Eras Tour. “The concert was pretty amazing,” she said at the time. “I was lucky because we’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice because I know those tickets are impossible to get.”