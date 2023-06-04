Carey Mulligan’s Husband Marcus Mumford: Everything To Know About Their Marriage

Carey Mulligan found fame with her breakout debut in 2009’s ‘An Education’

The British star has been nominated twice for a Best Actress Oscar

She married Mumford & Son’s lead singer, Marcus Mumford, in 2012

Carey Mulligan has become one of Britain’s biggest movie stars after coming out of the gate with an Oscar nom for her debut in 2009’s An Education, which also garnered her a BAFTA Award for Best Actress. What followed was a resume to make any Hollywood star envious! Carey shined in Drive (2011), Shame (2011), The Great Gatsby (2013), Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) and She Said (2022). As fans know, she also landed another Best Actress Oscar nom with 2020’s Promising Young Woman.

The starlet’s personal life is just as inspiring, as she married her childhood pen pal, Marcus Mumford, who would grow up to become the lead singer of the band, Mumford & Sons! While the couple are notoriously private — Carey doesn’t have a social media account, while Marcus rarely posts on his Instagram — their buddy, famous actress Sienna Miller, once summarized their relationship to Vogue in 2015.

“They both come from very solid families and have a real sense of the life they want to live,” Sienna said. “Their normalcy. They have chickens and a dog, and roasts and friends, jams by campfires. It’s sort of idyllic. Marcus can headline Glastonbury and Carey can be nominated for however many Oscars, and then they come back to their farm, and they’re in big woolly jumpers and funny hats, raising piglets. It’s an amazing balance they’ve managed to strike. I can’t wait for a little baby to come along.”

And baby, or babies, did come along. The couple are currently awaiting the arrival of their third bundle of joy! In the meantime, let’s learn more about Marcus, below.

The British Singer Was Born In California

Marcus was born on January 31, 1987 in Yorba Linda, California to English parents, John and Eleanor Mumford, allowing him to hold citizenship in both the U.S. and U.K. His parents would go on to establish the evangelical Christian Vineyard Churches in the U.K. and Ireland, per The Guardian.

More About Carey Mulligan Carey Mulligan’s Husband Marcus Mumford: Everything To Know About Their Marriage

Carey & Marcus Were Childhood Pen Pals

While the couple have kept details of their early friendship private, they reportedly met at a Christian youth camp and became pen pals, according to The Guardian. However, Carey was even close-lipped about that particular fact. “I don’t want people to be interested in that,” she told the interviewer. “And your interest in it will inspire other people’s interest in it, and more of my life I don’t want people to know about will become exposed.”

Marcus Formed ‘One Of The Biggest Bands In The World’

During his first year of study at the University of Edinburgh, Marcus collaborated on Mumford & Sons’ debut album, Sigh No More. The band — consisting of Marcus, Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, and Winston Marshall — had formed a year prior. The band has released four studio albums, with their sophomore effort, Babel, collecting a Best Album Grammy. Rolling Stone would gush about Marcus in a 2020 interview, saying the musician “formed one of the biggest bands in the world, all while only using acoustic instruments.”

The Couple Got Hitched On A Farm

On April 21, 2012, Carey and Marcus said “I do”on a farm in Somerset, England. The gorgeous nuptials were witnessed by famous friends like Sienna, Jake Gyllenhaal and Colin Firth, per People.

Marcus & Carey Share A Big Brood

Evelyn Grace was welcomed by the couple on Sept. 15, 2015. The baby girl would soon have a brother, as Wilfred was born two years later. On January 14, 2023, Carey arrived at the AFI Awards in Los Angeles with a growing baby belly! HollywoodLife will keep you posted when the couple’s third bundle of joy arrives!