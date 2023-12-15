Emma Stone Has the Sweetest Reaction to Ex Andrew Garfield Supporting Her at ‘Poor Things’ Premiere: Watch

Image Credit: Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock

Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy cross paths again! Andrew Garfield proved he’s the most supportive ex-boyfriend to Emma Stone by showing up to the Poor Things premiere in London on December 14. In a video posted on X, Emma, 35, who is earning Oscar buzz for her performance in the film, spotted Andrew, 40, in the audience and sweetly pointed to her Amazing Spider-Man co-star in the crowd.

While at the front of the theater, Emma pulled out her phone to film the audience, which included Andrew. As she walked up the stairs, she made big gestures as she tried to talk to The Social Network star from far away. Mark Ruffalo, Emma’s Poor Things co-star, walked through the crowd to hug Andrew.

Emma is now married to Dave McCary. They have a 2-year-old daughter named Louise. Andrew and Emma dated after meeting on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man. Despite splitting up in 2015 after 4 years together, the exes have remained close friends. Andrew gave Emma a standing ovation at the 2017 Golden Globes after she won for her performance in La La Land.

“I’m constantly inspired by her work,” Andrew said about Emma in a 2017 Vanity Fair interview. “I’m constantly inspired by how she handles and holds herself. So for me, I’ve—it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”

The Favourite star even tried to get Andrew to spoil his appearance alongside fellow Spider-Man Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he had to keep it a secret from her. Andrew said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that Emma “kept on texting” him about appearing in the film.

“She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?'” Andrew said. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.'” Later, after Emma had seen the movie, she texted him again and called him a “jerk” for keeping the secret.