Kyle Richards Reveals How She Helped Friend Morgan Wade Amid Her Double Mastectomy

Kyle Richards, 54, is the type of pal to help a friend in need! After her friend, Morgan Wade, 29, found out that she tested positive for the RAD51D gene mutation, which increases the risk of breast cancer, she decided to undergo a preventative double mastectomy. Although Morgan had support from her family, it was The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star who connected Morgan to the nonprofit Mission Plasticos, which is an organization that provides no-cost reconstructive “surgical care.”

The TV personality opened up during a recent interview with PEOPLE, about the process of helping out the country singer during the difficult time. Kyle noted that she became involved with the nonprofit after her mother, Kathleen Richards, died from breast cancer in 2002. “I’ve been involved with Mission Plasticos for years, and greatly admire the work they do for women across the country,” Kyle told the mag on December 21.

“Breast cancer has impacted my family, and I understand how overwhelming it can be to navigate the healthcare system, the procedures it can entail, the emotional and physical ramifications it can have.,” she continued. “When Morgan told me what she was dealing with in terms of her health, I knew Mission Plasticos would be an incredible resource.” Without financial assistance, a surgery like Morgan’s can cost around $100,000, according to the outlet.

Now, Morgan has opened up about “processing” the surgery and shared what the “weirdest part” was for her. “Everything was gone. That was probably the weirdest part for me. I didn’t think I would care, but then when you go and you look in the mirror at yourself, it was just a lot to take in,” the 29-year-old explained. “I’m still processing how different my body looks in that regard. As tough as it is to look in the mirror right now for me… [the scars will] heal up and it’ll be good. If you would’ve asked me a day after I did this, I would’ve been like, ‘Screw all of you. Why the hell did I do this?’ But now it’s helped me see things way differently.”

The musician’s surgery and Kyle’s help comes after rumors that the two were romantically linked to each other amid the 54-year-old’s marital troubles with Mauricio Umansky. Despite the ongoing online rumors, Kyle clarified that they are simply besties during a July interview with Page Six. “We are very good friends,” she told the reporter at the time. When asked if the speculations online were “just a rumor,” Kyle replied, “yes.”

Most recently, Kyle took to Mexico on December 21 and enjoyed a tropical getaway amid her estranged husband’s trip to Aspen. The mother-of-four shared a steamy bikini photo of herself via Instagram Stories while her reported ex enjoyed some skiing with YouTuber Lele Pons, 27. Although Kyle and Mauricio are not legally divorced, they have confirmed that they’ve had a “rough year.” The beloved Bravo duo have been married since 1996 and share three daughters.