Kyle Richards Rocks Tiny String Bikini in Mexico as Ex Mauricio Umansky Frolics in Aspen With Lele Pons

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Nothing says vacation like a bikini post! Kyle Richards, 54, took to her Instagram Story ahead of the holiday weekend to share a few photos of her sexy thong bikini on December 21. In the revealing snapshot, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star faced her back toward the camera and gazed into what appeared to be an ocean sunrise. Although Kyle didn’t caption her post, she tagged the Auberge Resort Susurros del Corazón.

In addition to her cheeky bikini bottoms, Kyle rocked a matching multi-colored bikini top in the photo. Later, the 54-year-old took to her Instagram to share a black-and-white photo from her pool hangout with her bestie, Faye Resnick, 66. For their swim, Kyle rocked the same bikini, however, this time she sported a few accessories. The mother-of-four rocked a trucker hat that read “Mamitas” along with oversized sunglasses.

Two days prior to her bikini post, Kyle took to her Instagram to share a stunning photo with an ocean backdrop to kick off her trip. In the caption, the brunette beauty seemingly referenced the recent vicissitudes in her marriage with Mauricio Umansky. “Sometimes we just need to escape reality for a bit,” she penned in the caption of her beach photo. For the vacation snapshot, Kyle wowed in a nearly see-through white sundress and appeared to rock a makeup-free face.

While Kyle enjoyed a trip down south, her estranged spouse headed to Aspen, Colorado and enjoyed a winter wonderland alongside YouTuber Lele Pons, 27, on December 20. Mauricio was tagged in Lele’s video, as he recorded the blonde beauty skiing down the slopes in nothing but a bath towel. “Skiing with your bestiee [sic] like.. filmer: @mumansky18,” she captioned the video, which also featured singer Anitta, 30. The real estate mogul took to the comments to gush over the two women in the clip. “You ladies crushed it today and congratulations,” Mauricio wrote.

The reported exes jetted off to their respective getaways amid the ongoing rumors that they are headed towards divorce. In July, Kyle and Mauricio took to Instagram to shut down the rumors with a statement via Instagram. “In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they wrote at the time. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Months later, Kyle broke down in tears when discussing her marital troubles during the midseason trailer of RHOBH released on December 13. “I want to feel happy and fulfilled,” she said to her spouse in the clip. In a confessional, Kyle expressed her doubts regarding her relationship‘s strength. “I don’t know if Moe and I are going to make it,” she said. The TV personality and Mauricio have been married since 1996 and share three daughters including Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Kyle is also the mother of Farrah Aldjufrie, 35, from a prior relationship.