Kris Jenner & BFF Faye Resnick Spotted Getting Dinner In Santa Monica: Photos

Kris Jenner, 66, and Faye Resnick, 64, spent some quality time together over the weekend and looked fashionable while doing so! The Kardashians star and her BFF visited Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, CA for dinner on the night of May 14 and each wore a colorful eye-catching outfit. Kris looked incredible in a bright blue pantsuit that included a blazer over a black sheer top, blue pants, and black heeled boots, and Faye looked great in a multi-colored open button-down top that was tied at the ends, letting her midriff peek through, white flared out pants, and pink and purple patterned heels.

Both ladies added sunglasses to their looks at one point and Kris wore silver hoop earrings as she carried a blue bag. Faye accessorized with necklaces and carried a black purse. The blonde beauty also had her long straight hair down and parted in the middle as Kris showed off her signature short hair.

Kris and Faye’s latest outing comes after Kris made recent headlines with the premiere of her family’s new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, which stars her alongside her daughters and some of their significant others. After the ending of E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the new show gives fans another chance to get an inside look into the personal lives of the KarJenners. From Kim Kardashian‘s divorce to Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Kylie Jenner‘s second pregnancy, there’s been no shortage of material for devoted viewers.

View Related Gallery Kris Jenner Through The Years: Photos Of The Mother Of 6 Then & Now Kris Jenner Tom Ford show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2020, Milk Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2020 Bruce Jenner and his wife Kris Jenner Beverly Hills Tennis Open Press Conference April 17, 1991 - Beverly Hills, Ca Bruce Jenner. Beverly Hills Tennis Open press conference. Photo by: A. Berliner®Berliner Studio/BEImages

Kris’ relationship with her longtime love Corey Gamble is also featured a bit. The lovebirds started dating after first meeting in 2014 and have kept a strong romance going ever since. In addition to appearing on the reality shows, they often show up to prestigious events together, like Paris Hilton‘s engagement party back in Sept., where they got a lot of attention for their gorgeous outfits, including a bright pink pantsuit for Kris and a dark gray pantsuit for Corey.

Most recently, the duo walked the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala and looked just as awesome. Kris wore a yellow off-one-shoulder gown with white gloves and Corey wore a black and blue velvet tuxedo with black shoes. The mother-of-six also flaunted longer locks that went down to the middle of her neck and accessorized with yellow earrings.