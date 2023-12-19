Sydney Sweeney Admits ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Angus Cloud’s Death Still Doesn’t ‘Feel Real’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Sydney Sweeney, 26, opened up about the grief she’s still feeling over her former Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud, after his death at the age of 25 earlier this year. The actress and the rest of her co-stars are set to begin production on season 3 of the show next year, and she still hasn’t been able to come to terms with the fact that the late actor won’t be joining them.

“[My co-stars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying,” Sydney told Glamour, in a new interview. “Because it was just such a shock.”

“I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set,” she continued. “[At least] when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we’re there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world.”

“It’s really interesting when someone passes away in our industry, because they’re still alive in so many forms,” she added.

Sydney, who shared a tribute to Angus in a post that can be seen above, plays the role Cassie Howard, a popular girl struggling to cope throughout messy relationships, on the successful HBO series. Angus played the role of Fezco “Fez” O’Neill, a drug dealer with a sensitive soul. They starred alongside each other in the first two seasons.

Angus’ death was announced by his family in July. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” they said in a statement to PEOPLE. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

Angus’ cause of death was later determined to be acute intoxication following an accidental overdose. He died just weeks after his father had passed away.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the family’s statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”