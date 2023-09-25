Angus Cloud’s Mom Reveals What His Final Days Were Like Almost 2 Months After His Shocking Death

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Angus Cloud‘s mom, Lisa Cloud, reminisced about her son and his final days before his death on July 31, in a new interview with PEOPLE. The doting parent was looking over things in the late actor’s bedroom, which was reportedly filled with graffiti-covered walls that he created, when she talked about him fondly. “He was so beautiful and creative,” she said. “He loved his home and he loved this little, tiny room.”

After pointing to a paint-splattered wooden desk in the room, she paused before revealing, “This is where my boy passed away.” Angus, whose first name was Conor, was found slumped over at his desk by his mother on the fateful day he died at the age of 25. It was later revealed he had suffered from acute intoxication from an accidental drug overdose. Fentanyl, benzodiazepines, (which are both depressant drugs,) as well as cocaine and methamphetamine were found in his system.

“I started shaking him and screaming.” Lisa recalled through tears, about the shocking and horrible moment. “I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him — mouth to mouth — and I was compressing him. I was screaming for my neighbor because I didn’t want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away.”

After wiping away more tears, she added, “I miss him so much. He was the love of my life.”

As far as Angus’ cause of death, Lisa explained how the drugs found in his system slowed down his body. “It was predominantly the central nervous system depressants. It started to slow his heart and slow his breathing,” she explained. “He got tired from lack of oxygen. Everything just slowed down, and eventually his heart stopped and he went to sleep. But he didn’t kill himself.”

She also touched on the large amount of love and support she’s received from his fans and friends. “He went out at his total power, his total beauty, his total influence, and the reaction that everyone has had is very moving to me,” she said. “You know, he’s not just an actor who overdosed. He was a beautiful soul, and that’s why people miss him so much.”

Angus’ death happened just over two months after his father, Conor Hickey, passed away from cancer. The Euphoria star was reportedly having a hard time with grief after the loss, and a week before his death, he spread his father’s ashes in Ireland with his family, including his twin sisters Molly and Fiona. “My son and his twin sisters were deeply grieving about their dad,” Lisa shared. “They were all devastated.”

Just two weeks before his death, Angus took to Instagram to share a photo of his dad, which can be seen above. “miss u breh,” he wrote in the caption. The day before his passing, however, Lisa said he was in decent spirits. His Uncle Kevin Cloud helped him move a loveseat out of his bedroom to the front porch and he swapped it for a bookcase from the basement. He also put his late grandfather, Dr. Preston Cloud‘s ashes on the mantle. “I was the one of the last people to see him alive,” Kevin also told PEOPLE. “We spent about four hours of his last afternoon together. It was an easy and happy time. He seemed supremely fit and healthy. The last thing I said to him was, ‘God, you are beautiful.'”

Angus’ final hours were spent painting a skateboard and heading out to the city with his friend, Daniel Aguilera, to spray paint a memorial for their friend who died from a fentanyl overdose six years prior. Daniel revealed they finished around 4 a.m. and thinks Angus didn’t start using until he went back home. Earlier in the evening, the talented star also wished his mother a goodnight, which ended up being his last words to her. “I love you, mama. You’re the best,” he said. “I’ll see you in the morning.”