Zendaya Honors Angus Cloud 1 Week After His Death With Photo Of Oakland Mural

View gallery

Zendaya, 26, took to her Instagram Story on Aug. 9 to showcase a few photos of how Oakland, CA residents are honoring Angus Cloud one week after his sudden death. In the first image, the Euphoria star shared a photo of a stop sign and a plain white sign that read “NO LOVE FADES,” along with two black hearts. Zendaya also seemingly paid a visit to the Angus Cloud memorial in his hometown and shared a photo of the mural as well.

zendaya went to visit the mural that was painted for Angus in Oakland🫂🥹 pic.twitter.com/sScpf4za1D — dune ll & challengers era (@TASHIDONALDS0N) August 9, 2023

A few of the notes written on the mural included bittersweet notes including one that read “Angus 4 Ever” and “Until the next one brother.” Several fan accounts took to Twitter to re-share the 26-year-old’s photos and react to what appeared to be her recent visit in Oakland. “zendaya visits angus’ mural in Oakland, California bless her xx,” one admirer captioned a post via Instagram, while a separate fan simply tweeted a broken heart emoji.

The brunette beauty’s latest post regarding her late co-star come one week after she took to Instagram to share a lengthy tribute for Angus. “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” she captioned a black-and-white photo of the late 25-year-old.

Zendaya went on to add her condolences for Angus’ family. “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment,” she added. “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Angus, who starred on Euphoria for two seasons, died on Jul. 31, his family confirmed in a statement to TMZ at the time. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the note began. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

His loved ones went on to reveal that the actor was open about his mental health struggles. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” Angus’ family’s statement continued. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.