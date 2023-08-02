Maude Apatow Mourns Angus Cloud After His Tragic Death: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Angus Cloud, who starred in Euphoria for two seasons, died suddenly at the age of 25 on July 31. Now, his former co-star Maude Apatow, 25, has taken to Instagram to publicly grieve the loss of her beloved friend and former on-screen love interest.

“Angus was the funniest person ever,” she began. “I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken.”

She continued, “Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever.”

As many know, the late 25-year-old starred in the hit series as Fezco, a drug dealer and confidant to Zendaya‘s Rue Bennett. He also went on to become the on-screen love interest to Maude’s character, Lexi Howard. During a behind-the-scenes interview for HBO, Maude opened up about her and Angus’ on-screen chemistry. In the clip, she confessed her “love” for Angus.

“I love Angus, I hope he loves me back,” she quipped at the time. “I think we just love each other and love working together and so it feels very natural.” In the dramatic seventh episode, Lexi prepared to debut her play and Fezco promised her that he would be in the audience for her big night. “Imma be sitting in the front show, Shawty. I promise you that,” he told Maude’s character in the episode. Sadly, as many know — spoiler alert — Fez misses the show after the police raid his house and his brother, Ashtray [Javon Walton], dies at the end of the season.

Angus’ family confirmed his passing to TMZ on July 31. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the statement began. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

The statement went on to reveal that the actor had been struggling with his mental health for some time. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” they added. Those close to Angus also asked for privacy during their time of grief. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” they concluded.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.