Sydney Sweeney Honors Angus Cloud With Touching Tribute After His Death: ‘This Heartache Is Real’

The Euphoria cast is still reeling from the sudden death of co-star Angus Cloud. Sydney Sweeney, 25, who plays Cassie in the hit HBO series, penned a heartfelt message to honor her co-star.

“Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter,” Sydney captioned several photos of her and Angus. “This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Angus’ family announced the news of his death on July 31. He was just 25 years old.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the statement revealed. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Angus’ mother called 911 to report a “possible overdose,” according to audio obtained by TMZ. The actor was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In the days since his tragic death, the Euphoria cast and crew have mourned Angus, who played the beloved Fezco in Euphoria’s first two seasons, in touching tributes. Emmy winner and Angus’ co-star Zendaya, 26, wrote that she is “so grateful” to have gotten the chance to know Angus and will “cherish every moment” she had with him. She urged her Instagram followers to “please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.