Zendaya Mourns ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Angus Cloud After His Death: ‘I’ll Cherish Every Moment’

Euphoria star Zendaya, who has won two Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Rue Bennett, has spoken out about the stunning death of her co-star Angus Cloud on July 31. The actress took to Instagram, sharing a photo of Angus, while writing a heartfelt caption to pay tribute to him, while also saying her “heart” was with Angus’ mom and sister. “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh,” she began her statement.

Zendaya continued and noted how she would think of her Euphoria co-star. “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way,” she wrote. “For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Angus played Fezco on HBO’s massive breakout hit, opposite Javon “Wanna” Walton’s “Ashtray.” In a 2022 interview with HollywoodLife, Javon compared his on-set relationship with Angus to that of “brothers.” “In Euphoria, they [Ashtray and Fezco] would die for each other,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in the January 2022 conversation. “They’re that close, and I feel like we do a good job of showing that.

News of the 25-year-old rising star’s death broke on Monday, July 31, via TMZ. According to a family statement, Angus died shortly after the death of his father. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family wrote in part. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

According to a 2022 Variety feature, Angus’ role opposite the Dune star was his very first acting gig. And acting alongside established actors including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi wasn’t always easy — he admitted in an interview that he was bothered by assumptions that he didn’t do much to flesh out his character, drug dealer Fezco.

“It does bother me when people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself,'” he told the trade publication.

“I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”