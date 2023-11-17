Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton: Reported Reason for Sudden Split After 6 Months of Marriage Revealed

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Less than one week after Chris Appleton, 40, filed to end his marriage to Lukas Gage, 28, a source told US Weekly the alleged reason for the split. “Lukas cheated on Chris and Chris found out over the weekend,” the insider told the mag on November 17. “That’s the reason [Chris] filed.” Kim Kardashian‘s friend and personal hairstylist filed for divorce from Lukas on November 13, just six months after they got married in Las Vegas.

In the docs obtained by TMZ earlier this week, Chris reportedly cited the standard “irreconcilable differences” as the primary reason for the split. Additionally, the 40-year-old listed November 10 as the date of the official separation from his 28-year-old husband. The insider close to the matter also told US Weekly that the celebrity hairstylist and Lukas “were never in an open relationship,” seemingly adding insult to injury for Chris.

Interestingly, The White Lotus alum and Chris’ romantic wedding in Sin City was featured on the November 9 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. During the episode Kim officiated their wedding in Las Vegas and even had Shania Twain, 58, perform “You’re Still The One” for the newly weds. At the time, Chris took to Instagram to gush over the moment on April 26. “We did it Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain,” he captioned the carousel of wedding photos with Lukas.

One day after news broke of the split, a separate source told US Weekly that the split is reportedly not an “amicable” one. “This is not where they wanted this to end up,” the insider said on November 14. “It will take time for both to get to a place where they can move past this and get on with their lives.” Lukas and his estranged spouse were only just linked to each other this spring. Later, Chris officially confirmed the romance during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 15.

“Listen, I’m very happy [and] very much in love,” he said at the time of the budding romance. “I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.” Meanwhile, Lukas also gushed over Chris during an appearance on the TODAY show around the same time. “I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” he said of his romance with Chris. “He’s a good-looking man. There’s something about being in London. I think I got a taste of the Brits.”