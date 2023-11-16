Lukas Gage Steps Out for His 1st Public Appearance Since Chris Appleton Filed for Divorce

Image Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Lukas Gage is holding his head up high amid his divorce from Chris Appleton. The White Lotus star, 28, made his first red carpet appearance since he and the Kardashians’ hairstylist, 40, separated.

Lukas attended the season 5 premiere of Fargo in Los Angeles on November 15, and he chose a simple yet classy look for the evening: a black zip-up jacket with matching pants and boots. He was all smiles for the event as he posed for pictures.

Earlier this week, news broke of Lukas and Chris’ split, shocking fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family since the estranged spouses’ wedding had just aired in an episode of The Kardashians. Chris was the one who filed for divorce from Lukas, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. He listed their date of separation as November 10.

The pair’s split comes six months after they tied the knot in Las Vegas at the Little White Wedding Chapel — a famous staple for lovebirds to exchange vows. Chris’ longtime pal Kim Kardashian even officiated their wedding in April and arranged for Shania Twain to perform for them.

During last week’s episode of Kim’s Hulu series, viewers watched the Skims founder, 43, encourage Chris and Lukas to sign a prenup. In fact, she even joked about writing it up for them. “Oh my God, congratulations. Wait, can I just give you one tip from a lawyer? Prenup,” she said while standing next to Chris as they both called Lukas on the phone.

However, the ill-fated couple did not end up drafting a prenup and, instead, signed a postnuptial agreement in May, PEOPLE reported. The filing stated that “all assets and obligations of each party are his separate property. There are no community assets.”

Chris and Lukas had a whirlwind romance, going public with their love in March of this year one month after sparking relationship rumors. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Chris gushed over finding Lukas, noting that he was “very happy” and “very much in love” with him.

“And I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special,” Chris explained. “Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special.”

Kim was the couple’s biggest cheerleader despite urging them to sign a prenup. Shortly after Chris and Lukas got married, the reality TV personality presented her stylist with an award at Daily Front Row’s event in L.A. Before giving him the chance to deliver his “thank you” speech, she quickly took the mic and said, “Let me say one thing really quick — I’m so happy he’s in a relationship right now and that it’s out there, because I’m so tired of all my girl friends and guy friends asking me if you’re available, and who my hot guy is who is always with me.”