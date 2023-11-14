Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage Split Reportedly ‘Not Amicable’

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The split between KarJenner hair stylist Chris Appleton and Euphoria actor Lukas Gage after six months of marriage isn’t a friendly one, according to a new report. “This is not where they wanted this to end up,” an insider told Us Weekly for a November 14 report. The source reportedly explained that the divorce is “not amicable.”

“It will take time for both to get to a place where they can move past this and get on with their lives,” the insider remarked.

News broke via TMZ on Monday, November 13, that Chris filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences,” listing Friday, November 10 as their date of separation. The outlet reported that a prenup was in place, and that it was “not an easy” decision for the hair stylist to make. He, “he tried everything he could to make the marriage work and needed to make the best decision for himself moving forward,” according to TMZ.

The former couple married in a highly publicized Las Vegas ceremony in April, and the wedding was officiated by none other than Kim Kardashian. Chris and Lukas were first linked in February after they shared phots of a PDA-heavy vacation to Mexico.

A month later, Chris gushed over the romance during a March appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Listen, I’m very happy,” he told the actress. “I’m very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.” The hairstylist added that, “love is a really special thing. I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

By April 5, reports were emerging that they were engaged. “Friends in their circle are definitely shocked at how quick it happened, but they’re happy for them,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “They seem like the real deal.” A separate source told the outlet, “Chris has been looking for something real for a long time. This has moved fast but he is dazzled by Lukas.”

The couple were married weeks later. Their last public appearance as a couple was in September, when they attended New York Fashion Week.