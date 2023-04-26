Kim Kardashian Appears To Officiate Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton’s Wedding In 1st Ceremony Photos

The SKIMS founder was seen seeming to perform the ceremony as 'The White Lotus' star and celebrity hairstylist exchanged vows in Las Vegas.

April 26, 2023 1:08PM EDT
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton The Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 23 Apr 2023
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian seemed to play a big part in her friend Chris Appleton’s wedding to Lukas Gage over the weekend. Lukas, 27, shared photos, which you can see here, from their intimate ceremony at the Little White Chapel on Instagram on Wednesday, April 26. One photo showed Kim, 42, appearing to perform the ceremony as the couple held hands and exchanged their vows.

The White Lotus star shared a bunch of different photos alongside his new husband, 39, where they looked very happy to be newlyweds. The pair posed with The Kardashians star for a few of the photos, including the one where Kim seemed to be officiating their marriage. Kim and the couple also posed for a photo with Shania Twainwho gave an intimate performance, celebrating Chris and Lukas’ wedding. HollywoodLife reached out to a rep for Kim to confirm if she officiated.

Chris and Lukas revealed that they got married in an intimate ceremony on Instagram. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

In the photos, Chris and Lukas sported matching black fur coats, leather pants, and boots. Lukas wore a sparkling leopard print button-down shirt, with some of his chest showing. Chris similarly sported a sparkling black shirt and had a necklace showing. Kim rocked a plunging black, leather dress, where the top resembled a corset. Shania also wore a sparkling silver shirt and a pair of jeans.

On his Instagram Stories, Lukas thanked Kim and Shania for celebrating with them. In the caption, he also showed how happy he was to have tied the knot. “Ring finger where the rock is,” he wrote. Chris shared the same photos and video on Instagram, also thanking the musician and SKIMS founder for joining them. “We did it,” he wrote with a ring emoji.

Kim was also at the ceremony to support her friend and hairdresser. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

The pair’s intimate wedding came just weeks after a report that the two were engaged, shortly after it was first revealed that they were dating. After the couple were seen vacationing together, Chris revealed that they were an item during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I’m very happy. I’m very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special,” he said. “I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

