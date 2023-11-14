Did Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage Get a Prenup Before Their Split? Inside Their Agreement

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Chris Appleton got some friendly advice from Kim Kardashian before he married his now-estranged husband, Lukas Gage — sign a prenup. However, the pair only signed a postnuptial agreement after they tied the knot in Vegas, per PEOPLE.

The documents for the postnuptial agreement were filed on May 3 of this year, less than a month after Chris, 40, and Lukas, 28, tied the knot. The filing indicated that “all assets and obligations of each party are his separate property. There are no community assets,” according to the outlet.

Chris filed for divorce from Lukas after less than six months of marriage, citing their official date of separation as November 10. The famous hairstylist cited the reason for their separation as “irreconcilable differences.”

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Hulu viewers watched Kim, 43, and Chris discuss his wedding plans. She advised Chris to sign a prenup, and they called Lukas during the scene. Kim didn’t hold back in saying, “Oh my God, congratulations. Wait, can I just give you one tip from a lawyer? Prenup.” She even joked that she would write the agreement for the then-happy couple.

After Chris and Lukas apparently tossed her advice to the side, the duo asked Kim if she would officiate their vows, to which she cheekily responded, “The three-time divorcee — you want to be your minister?” Nevertheless, the reality TV star was there for her friends, and she arranged for Shania Twain to perform her hit “You’re Still the One” for the newlyweds.

Chris and Lukas had a whirlwind romance. The award-winning hairstylist of the Kardashian-Jenner family and the White Lotus star first sparked dating rumors in February and confirmed their love the following month. Chris gushed that he was “very much in love” and “very happy” during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in March.

“And I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special,” Chris added. “Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special.”

Shortly after he and Lukas tied the knot, Chris accepted the award for hairstylist of the year at the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. event, and Kim was there to present him with the honor. The world-famous businesswoman even joked over how relieved she was that Chris’ relationship was out in the open at the time.

“Let me say one thing really quick — I’m so happy he’s in a relationship right now and that it’s out there, because I’m so tired of all my girl friends and guy friends asking me if you’re available, and who my hot guy is who is always with me,” Kim said on stage, before Chris thanked the Skims boss for her “approval.”