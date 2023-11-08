RHONJ’s Rachel Fuda Teases ‘Dynamic Shifts’ That She ‘Never Expected’ on Season 14

Image Credit: Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock

Rachel Fuda confirmed what we’ve all been hearing about The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14: the alliances are not what they used to be. The 32-year-old reality star did an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life at BravoCon in Las Vegas on November 5 and revealed how things changed for the Jersey ladies when they filmed the latest season of the show, set to premiere in early 2024.

“There’s a lot of dynamic shifts in multiple directions,” Rachel shared. “Things that we never expected.”

Rachel also hinted that she didn’t hold back against the cast members that she feuds with on the new season. “I said some explicit words that I won’t repeat. But I was in disbelief,” she said.

When we asked Rachel what the fans will think about season 14, she told us the drama will cement RHONJ as “one of the best franchises” on Bravo. “We’re gonna have a really good season,” she added.

Rachel did her interview with co-star Danielle Cabral and confirmed that they’re on good terms after going through a rough pitch when they met on season 13.

“I like an easy friendship,” Rachel told us about the bond she’s developed with Danielle, 38. “This is very low maintenance to me. That’s what I like. If I don’t talk to her for a couple days, it’s not cause I pissed her off. I text her and we’re good.”

The dynamic shifts in the RHONJ cast was evident at BravoCon, where the group was split into two panels for the second year in a row. The first panel featured Rachel, Danielle, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Fessler, while the second panel consisted of Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider. Originally, Danielle was supposed to be on Teresa’s panel, but she swapped places with Jackie likely because of her physical fight with Jen Aydin that occurred during filming.