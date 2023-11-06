RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral Calls Physical Altercation with Jennifer Aydin ‘Super Disappointing’

Image Credit: Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock

Danielle Cabral confirmed that she got into a fight with Jennifer Aydin while filming season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife at BravoCon.

“It’s just really disappointing,” Danielle, 38, exclusively said at the event in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 4. “I just want people to see it and let them make their judgments on it. You know?” she added. “Cause it’s super disappointing.”

Danielle became close friends with Jennifer, 46, when she joined the Bravo reality series in 2022. However, the two had a falling out while filming the latest season of the show this past summer, and based on her comments at BravoCon, they clearly haven’t mended their relationship.

In late September, news broke that Danielle and Jennifer got into a “physical altercation” while at a party at Teresa Giudice‘s house. A source told Us Weekly that Jennifer “allegedly pushed” Danielle, who “threw a beverage in a plastic cup” at her co-star. Jennifer and Danielle were reportedly briefly suspended from filming as Bravo launched an investigation into the incident, per US Weekly.

At BravoCon, the RHONJ cast was split into two panels for the second year in a row. Initially, Danielle was grouped with Teresa, Jennifer, and Dolores Catania and their men, but she swapped places with Jackie Goldschneider and did the panel with Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Rachel Fuda, John Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Joe Benigno, Jennifer Fessler, and Frank Catania. At Danielle’s panel, which was moderated by Jerry O’Connell, the majority of the group agreed that she was involved in the most drama when they filmed season 14. Even Danielle herself acknowledged she was apart of a lot of the drama this year.

The next season of RHONJ is expected to premiere in early 2024 on Bravo.