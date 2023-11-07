Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Not Invited to King Charles’ 75th Birthday Party

Image Credit: Richard Pohle/Pool/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not snagged an invite to King Charles‘ upcoming 75th birthday party, despite online reports saying otherwise. After the Sunday Times reported that Harry, 39, was not attending the November 14 celebration for his dad at the Clarence House in the U.K. despite being invited, a spokesperson for the couple clarified to The Messenger that they did not receive an invitation for the party.

“In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday,” the rep said in a statement on November 6. “It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.” A source for The Messenger also claimed that The Palace “never reached out” to Harry and Meghan, 42, about the party.

Harry and Meghan currently live in California with their two children and are estranged from his family. The last time Harry saw his family was for Charles’ official coronation in the U.K. at the beginning of May. Harry jetted out of town immediately following the ceremonial part of the coronation to make it home to Meghan and the kids. He did not interact with his father or his brother Prince William at the coronation and had no formal role at the ceremony. The following month, Harry and Meghan were excluded from Charles’ first Trooping the Colour as King, despite being at Queen Elizabeth II’s final Trooping the Colour celebration in June 2022.

Before Charles’ coronation, royal expert Omid Scobie revealed that Charles and Harry were in communication despite the fallout from Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docu-series and Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, both of which included bombshell allegations about the royal family. Omid noted that Harry’s had “minimal contact” with his brother since their grandmother’s funeral in September 2022. As for Meghan, Omit said she was “protecting her peace” by skipping the May 2023 coronation which happened to fall on the same weekend as son Archie‘s fourth birthday. The Duchess of Sussex stayed home in California with Archie and daughter Lilibet, 2, instead of going to the coronation.

Harry and Meghan have distanced themselves from his family ever since they stepped back from their royal duties and relocated to America in 2020. They first spoke out against the family in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, before the releases of their bombshell Netflix doc and Harry’s tell-all memoir.