‘Shahs of Sunset’s Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Says She ‘Wouldn’t Mind’ Dating Mauricio Umansky

Image Credit: David Buchan/Shutterstock/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Following the ongoing rumors that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have split, many are ready to date the 53-year-old! While at BravoCon over the weekend of November 4, Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, 41, told US Weekly that she would be willing to go on a date with Kyle’s estranged husband. “I wouldn’t mind going on a date with Mauricio, just putting it out there,” she said in response to her reaction to the divorce drama.

After she admitted to being interested in the real estate mogul, GG added, “Yeah, he’s hot.” Earlier in the same interview, her former co-stars Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Reza Farahan also weighed in on the separation drama with Kyle and Mauricio. “Very, that’s like shocking,” the 50-year-old said. Meanwhile, MJ had a different reaction. “I don’t even think that they split… necessarily,” she quipped.

The former Bravo personalities reaction to the estranged relationship between the TV couple comes amid months-long rumors that they ended their marriage. Despite continuously dodging the divorce speculation earlier this year, Kyle and Mauricio released a statement via Instagram confirming they had a “rough” year. “In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they penned in early July. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Furthermore, the 54-year-old and the father-of-three went on to seemingly shutdown rumors of any cheating. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” they added. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please don’t create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.” Mauricio and his estranged spouse were married in 1996 and share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Kyle is also a mother to daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, from her prior relationship.

Meanwhile, for GG’s part, she took to Instagram on November 6 to share a carousel of photos from her BravoCon outfits. “BravoCon Day 1…,” the brunette beauty captioned the series of snapshots. For her first day in Las Vegas, GG rocked a sexy pink bustier along with a low-cut white tank top. She completed her look with high-waisted jeans, knee-high pink boots, and a plethora of gold jewelry. Soon after she shared the post with her 883K followers, many of them took to the comments to gush over her look. “Just stunning,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Soooo [sic] freaking cute! Dying over this whole vibe!”