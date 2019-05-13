‘Shahs Of Sunset’s MJ Javid Talks Terrifying Delivery Experience With Son: ‘I Lost A Lot Of Blood’

‘Shahs Of Sunset’ star MJ Javid welcomed her beautiful son on April 17, & revealed new details of her traumatic birthing experience in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

After Mercedes Javid, 46, nearly lost her life while giving birth to her son, Shams, on April 17, the reality star took some time to reflect on the trying day. The Shahs Of Sunset star sat down with HollywoodLife for an EXCLUSIVE interview, and unveiled new details of what she went through that day alongside her husband, Tommy Feight. “The baby was healthy and delivered via an emergency c-section, and I lost a lot of blood,” she told HL at the Associates For Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies Mother’s Day Brunch. “They had to give me…it was a total of 19 blood products and they brought me back. I was in the ER and I lost blood and I guess I just continued to,” she recalled of the terrifying experience.

Thankfully, MJ made it through the fateful day and has a healthy baby boy at home. In fact, just three weeks after giving birth, she looked happy and healthy as she presented the Woman’s Achievement Award to her friend Nene Leakes, 51, during the Beverly Hills brunch. However, MJ doesn’t take her health for granted and is well aware that the experience was a lot to go through. She explained that the experience required doctors to put her to sleep. “When I woke up and I found out what I had been through I was like…’Woah, that is a lot,'” she recalled.

Now, MJ is focused on catching up on sleep and making a full recovery. “We have help on most nights,” she tell us. “The nights that we don’t have help it’s like a painful, exhaustion,” she says before adding that Tommy has been an all-star dad so far. ” [He’s] almost as hands on as me. He’s great. He didn’t have a relationship with his dad when he was younger, he wasn’t present, so here we are. He’s really stepping up.”

Of course, fans are dying to catch a glimpse of the baby, and MJ assured us that we’ll all “see pictures soon.” However, it might be a while before she and Tommy are ready for another baby. “I’m thinking about it, but I’m staying in the moment and enjoying baby number one,” MJ told HollywoodLife. “My scars are still brand new so as soon as we’re allowed to have sex again maybe we can talk about it,” she explained.