‘Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti Brown Claims Gwendlyn Didn’t Attend Mom Christine’s Wedding

Image Credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown revealed that Gwendlyn Brown did not attend their mom Christine Brown‘s wedding to David Woolley. Mykelti, 27, discussed her younger sister’s absence from the October 7 wedding ceremony during a livestream Q&A with her husband Tony Padron on October 11. “No, Gwendlyn did not go to the wedding,” she said.

Mykelti explained that she doesn’t know if Gwendlyn, 21, missed Christine’s special day because of her rocky relationship with their brother, Paedon, 25. “I honestly don’t know. I don’t know. Gwendlyn didn’t tell me why she wasn’t there, and when she didn’t show up it was kind of a shock to me,” Mykelti shared. “I didn’t know she wasn’t going to be there.”

“I think it’s tragic and sad for my mom,” Mykelti added. “I don’t know the reasons why. There could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing. Who knows?” Mykelti’s husband said it’s “sad” that Gwendlyn wasn’t at the wedding. “It is sad,” Mykelti agreed, as Tony added, “Your mom’s definitely sad about it.”

Christine got married to her new husband at Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah on October 7. The 330-person guest list included the majority of Christine’s six children that she shares with her ex-husband Kody Brown. Janelle Brown attended the outdoor ceremony while Meri Brown and Robyn Brown did not. Mykelti confirmed during her Q&A that Kody and Robyn weren’t invited to the wedding.

In November of 2021, after a quarter of a century together, Christine made the announcement that she was ending her polygamous marriage to Kody. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.” Christine and Kody share six kids: Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13.

After the breakup, Christine found love again with David, who has eight children of his own that he welcomed with his late wife who passed away in 2012. The couple announced their engagement earlier this year after just four months of dating. “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Christine told People after the proposal. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”