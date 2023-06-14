Christine Brown Spends Time With All 5 Of Her Daughters at Joint Birthday Party

Christine Brown, 51, had a blast with all five of her daughters over the weekend! The Sister Wives star shared Instagram pics of a joint birthday party for Ysabel Brown, 20, and Mykelti Padron, 27. To make the day extra special, sisters Gwendlyn Brown, Truely Brown, and Aspyn Thompson were also there. In the first pic, Christine and her five daughters adorably snuggled up in a line and smiled for the camera. In another, just the five radiant girls posed together, and in others, they simply enjoyed the day together in several affectionate pics.

“I’ve had some beautiful experiences this last weekend,” Christine captioned the pics. “Celebrating @mykeltip & @ysabelpaigebrown Birthdays with my kids was a lovely time. I’m so blessed to have these exceptional people for my kids.” Christine completed the post with the hashtags #blessedmom, #junebabies, #lovemylife, and #familytimefun.

View Related Gallery 'Sister Wives': Photos Of The TLC Show Curious about how polygamy works? Enter 'Sister Wives.' The TLC reality television series, which premiered in 2010, follows the relationships, families, and ups and downs of Kody Brown and his four wives Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown. Three of these marriages are spiritual unions -- Kody was legally married to Meri between 1990-2014, until they divorced (but remained spiritually together) so that Kody could legally marry Robyn and therefore adopt her three children. Meanwhile, Kody has been spiritually married to Janelle since 1993. He has also been spiritually married to Christine since 1994. Four marriages bring a lot of children into the equation! Kody shares 18 kids with his four wives. Kody and Meri share one child, Kody and Janelle share six children, Kody and Robyn share five children (three are from Robyn's first marriage), and Kody and Christine share six children. The Brown family are Fundamentalist Mormons. Keep scrolling through the gallery for more photos of the family. Janelle is in Flagstaff, AZ, on Sister Wives.

Many of the reality star’s 1.2 million followers on the platform took to the comments thread to gush over the celebratory family pics. “You look like you are their sister, not their Mom. You look fabulous,” remarked a fan, while another wrote, “Beautiful and happy, looks like getting away from Kody was the best thing for you all.” “Your kids were raised by an amazing mom and woman. They are all so kind and have real inner beauty (of course they are all beautiful on the outside too). You rock Christine!” said a third.

In addition to the girls, Christine shares son Paedon Brown with her ex-husband Kody Brown, 54. Across his four marriages, Kody has 18 children. In November of 2021, after a quarter of a century together, Christine made the announcement that she’d had enough of the complex situation. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Christine is currently engaged to her new love, David Woolley.