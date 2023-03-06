‘Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Reveals She Doesn’t See Robyn’s Kids: I ‘Miss Them’

Gwendlyn Brown, Kody Brown’s daughter with ex Christine, just admitted that she doesn’t see his fourth wife Robyn’s kids anymore — and she’s not especially happy about it. “I do still live in Flagstaff and I don’t see any of my siblings on Robyn’s side,” she said during a YouTube recap for Sister Wives. “I invited them to my engagement party, but I don’t know if she felt it wouldn’t be a safe space for them or they just decided they didn’t want to go.” Per PEOPLE, Gwendlyn, 21, held an engagement party in February to celebrate her upcoming wedding to fiancée Beatriz Queiroz.

Gwendlyn continued, adding that it “seems that they’ve decided they don’t want to see me. Which, I mean, hurts my feelings obviously, but if I’m not a safe person for them, then I’m not a safe person for them. I do miss them completely, so much. I see all of the older kids every time that they’re in town. We’ll visit.” Gwendlyn heartbreakingly revealed that the “rest of us” are “completely fine” and that they do still visit. Kody Brown has fathered 18 children across four marriages, all featured on the TLC hit reality show.

Gwendlyn previously got emotional when discussing her father’s especially close bond with Robyn’s kids, as she reacted to seeing Kody and Robyn’s son Solomon and daughter Ariella return from school. She claims that it wasn’t so affectionate for Gwendlyn and the children of his third marriage to Christine.

“I know that I should be happy for them, but seeing him be an active father with these kids really hurts,” she said during a February 24 YouTube recap. “It’s terrible that I’m making this about myself, but it hurts so much to see him be a good father to others, when I didn’t really get that much.”

She added at the time that she was sad she couldn’t see her siblings on Robyn’s side. She also called them “sweet,” and said they “deserve the most loving kindest father in the whole world.”