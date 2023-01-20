Kody Brown’s Daughter Thinks He Used Covid Restrictions As Excuse To Spend Time With Robyn

Kody Brown’s daughter Gwnedlyn opened up about her thoughts on why her dad has been very concerned about Covid-19 in a YouTube recap of Sister Wives on Thursday, January 19. When responding to a viewer’s question about why her dad didn’t have backyard visits with members of the family, Gwendlyn, whose mom is Kody’s ex-wife Christine, said that she thinks that he would rather spend time with his wife Robyn and her side of the family rather than others.

The fan who wrote in pointed out the covid concerns and pointed out that other folks at Coyote Pass had made backyard and porch visits, and Gwendlyn shared her theory, while also saying that the times that they did do that, it was easy. “I have no idea, genuinely. I think that it would’ve been so simple to do that, and we did do that a few times, and it was super easy and very uncomplicated. I think that it’s just because he prefers to spend time with Robyn’s side of the family, and that’s it,” she said.

On a similar note, another fan asked which Brown family members were vaccinated against covid, and she claimed that Robyn and Kody were not, noting the irony. “Of my parents, I’m pretty sure all of them except Robyn and my dad are vaccinated. Those two don’t believe in vaccines, which is really ironic, considering everything that’s been going on in the show,” she said, before saying there may be more who are also unvaccinated. I’m sure some of the more evangelical parts of our family also chose not to get vaccinated because [of] religious reasons and personal oppositions to it, but most of us are vaccinated.”

Gwendlyn regularly posts Sister Wives recaps and shares her thoughts on new episodes on her YouTube channel. She also hasn’t been shy about sharing her thoughts on other members of the Brown family. She didn’t hold back when speaking about Robyn, who is Kody’s only wife remaining now that Janelle and Meri have also left, in a December recap. “I do feel less about Robyn from watching this, but I feel like that’s not very fair from me ’cause I don’t really like her as a person,” she said in a December video.