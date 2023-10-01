Christine & Janelle Brown Admit Kody Is ‘Vastly Different’ Now: ‘I’m So Not Attracted to Anybody Like That’

Image Credit: TLC

During Janelle Brown’s talk with Christine Brown about her future with Kody Brown, they both acknowledge that Kody, 54, has “changed” so much over the years. After Janelle, 54, reveals that she doesn’t want to be married anymore, Christine, 51, asks Janelle if she’d want a “full marriage” with Kody again if he changed.

“Yes, but I think it’s unrealistic,” Janelle says in the October 1 episode of Sister Wives. Christine tells Janelle that Kody is “vastly different” from who he used to be. “He’s different,” Janelle agrees.

Christine continues, “He’s not the same person… I couldn’t be in love with who he is now.” Janelle adds, “Maybe that’s what’s changed because all of a sudden it just doesn’t work for me anymore.” Christine admits, “I’m so not attracted to anybody like that.”

Janelle points out that Kody “used to be so dynamic and bold.” Christine notes that Kody “didn’t let anybody control him. He was his own person.” But those qualities have disappeared in Christine and Janelle’s eyes, which makes Janelle not want a future with him. “He’s really advocating patriarchy, and I’m not that person,” Janelle says.

Kody gets defensive about the accusation that he’s changed. “I don’t think I’m the only one who changed here,” he says in a confessional. “We’ve all changed.”

However, it isn’t just Christine and Janelle who’ve noticed a shift in Kody. “I don’t know how you do it ‘cause he’s not who you married, he’s not who I married,” Meri Brown tells Robyn Brown in the episode. Robyn, 44, agrees with Meri, 52. “No, he hasn’t been. No, he hasn’t been,” she says.

Meri admits that it’s been “really sad” seeing Kody “go downhill” from the man he used to be. Meri also points out that she “doesn’t buy” Kody being so upset about his family falling apart. “Because if he was, he would work more at it,” she says. The cracks in Kody’s life continue to deepen as the sister wives continue to take charge of their own lives. New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.