Janelle Brown Admits She Yearns for Kody Brown Amid Separation on ‘Sister Wives’: ‘I Miss Him in My Bed’

For the first time since their brutal fight before Christmas, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown sit down to talk in the September 24 episode of Sister Wives. Initially, Janelle, 54, admits she hasn’t “really missed” Kody, 54, since their fight. She offers to do some counseling with Kody to work on their marriage.

However, she is upfront with Kody about wanting to “stay separated” for the time being. Kody is “surprised” by Janelle’s decision. After another heated discussion, Janelle tells Kody that she’s not sure “how we come back from this.” She asks him if he even wants a plural marriage at this point.

In her confessional, Janelle reveals why she’s “not really inclined” to stay in her relationship with Kody. “I don’t feel like I’m getting what I deserve from him,” she says. “Listen, I’m pretty independent. I don’t need a lot from him. But when it comes down to where he does, all of a sudden doesn’t want to be a father to my kids because they disagree with him That sort of changes the cost-benefit equation for me in this marriage.”

During their lunch, Janelle is honest about wanting to try to work things out with Kody, and she does yearn for him. “I do miss Kody. We are very best friends. We have a lot of conversations,” she admits. “I miss him in my bed. I miss him in my house. I miss him. But I am not being treated the way I deserve to be treated here.”

Janelle tells Kody that she’s “not leaving” him, but she wants to be “separate” while they figure everything out. “I still am not 100% sure we can save it,” Janelle says about her marriage to Kody. However, Janelle is concerned about how she’ll survive financially if she does step away for good since her money is all tied up with Kody. “I’m completely vulnerable. If I decide to leave Kody I have nothing,” Janelle confesses.

Kody continues to blame Christine Brown for not being fully present with Janelle. “It is the weirdest thing in the world, you have to understand, to be getting divorced from one wife while you’re having a relationship with another wife,” Kody tells Janelle. Janelle is trying to be understanding, but she’s well aware that Kody’s current situation is a chance you take when you’re dealing with plural marriage. New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays on TLC and Max.