‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Worries About Her Future After Splitting From Kody: ‘I’m 50 & I Have Nothing’

Kody Brown’s relationship woes are just getting worse in the new season of Sister Wives. In the Sept. 3 episode, Kody pays a visit to Janelle Brown to talk about what’s happening at Christmas. Janelle is spending Christmas with her kids and not with the rest of the family.

Kody goes to Janelle’s apartment, and the tension between them reaches a boiling point quickly. Kody and Janelle start to fight over Christmas. Kody’s current contentious relationship with Garrison and Gabe is also thrown into the mix. Janelle feels like she’s in the middle and always has to facilitate communication with Kody and their kids.

Things get heated between Kody and Janelle. They both accuse the other of gaslighting. “You really need to stop throwing me under the bus,” Kody tells Janelle, who doesn’t think Kody’s beef with their boys is her fault. Last season, Kody felt like Garrison and Gabe “disrespected” him by not following his COVID-19 rules.

Kody and Janelle can’t get on the same page about anything. Janelle thinks Kody’s manipulating her. “I feel like you are constantly gaslighting me,” Janelle says to Kody. Kody admits that he doesn’t “expect” to see Janelle or their kids at Christmas. “You have cheated me out of contact with my family,” Kody says.

Janelle doesn’t feel like this situation is her fault at all. When Kody continues to cut her off, she snaps at him, “Shut your f***ing mouth and let me talk to you for a minute.” Kody gets up and wonders what kind of “partnership” they can even have going forward. Kody storms out even though Janelle begs him to stay and talk. “F**k you,” Janelle tells Kody as he walks out the door.

“It feels like Kody and I are no longer going to be a couple. It really does. It was that dramatic,” Janelle later says in her confessional. Janelle admits that she feels her relationship with Kody is “done.” After getting over the “shock” of the fight, Janelle reveals she called Kody to come get his stuff. “So in my mind, he is out of the house,” she says.

Janelle goes on to say that she doesn’t “want to see ” Kody right now. Janelle ultimately knows that she’s going to have to end things with Kody because he won’t. (Janelle and Kody have since separated.)

Janelle later becomes concerned that she will have “nothing financially” if she leaves Kody. “I am tied up in this property. Everything as far as my estate goes. Any kind of savings, money, anything, is tied up in this property,” she says. “I trusted in this family structure and now I’m really stuck… I’m 50 and I have nothing.” New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays on TLC.