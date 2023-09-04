Meri Brown’s Boyfriend: Everything We Know About Her Mystery Man Following Kody Brown Split 

Image Credit: TLC

Meri Brown is a key figure in TLC’s ‘Sister Wives.’

She parted ways with polygamist Kody Brown in December of 2022.

Fans now think she may have a new boyfriend.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown, two of the stars of TLC’s Sister Wives, were married in 1990 — and Meri stands out among the Sister Wives in that she was his first wife. They married in 1990 and welcomed one child together, Leon, during their 32-year union. After their split, which rocked the very foundations of the reality hit, Meri has remained quiet — and she appeared to be single.

But an August 20 Instagram post changed all that. In the photo, the TV personality snuggled up to a mystery man for a very cozy selfie. He appeared to pull her close while smiling and flashing a “hang loose” gesture. “One of my favorite moments from the weekend was hanging out with one of my favorite people!” she captioned the pic. “This guy is kind, genuine, and authentic, a true friend. If you don’t have one of these humans in your life, one that has your back, one that no matter what time passes, it’s like no time passed at all, you should get yourself one!

See you on your stomping grounds next @navjd !!”

So who is the buff man standing next to Meri in the recent post? Find out what we know below.

He goes by ‘JD’

Meri’s tag led fans straight to his personal account, which is private. But Meri’s mystery man is in fact Jon-David “JD” Crawford.

JD lives in Hawaii

Eagle-eyed fans looking for info on Meri’s handsome potential boyfriend discovered that he lives in Hawaii! Additionally, he heads up a dance studio called Destination Dance Hawaii, where dancers train in the art and participate in dance competitions.

He’s educated

According to his LinkedIn profile, JD studied humanities and humanistic studies and science management, obtaining Bachelor’s Degrees in both! His profile claims he completed his studies at the University of Hawaii-West Oahu.

While Meri hasn’t confirmed her relationship status in regards to JD, fans seem convinced. “Please tell me you’re more then just friends. He’s hot! You deserve such happiness in your life,” a follower wrote on her IG post with JD. As for her own goals moving forward, Meri was clear in a February 2023 IG story. “Relationship Status: committed to inner peace, growth, self love and gratitude,” a quote read. A second quote read, “If your life just got a little harder, that probably means you just leveled up.”

Here here, Meri.