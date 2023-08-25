‘Sister Wives’ Star Leon Brown Married Partner Audrey Kriss In Secret Wedding

Sister Wives star Leon Brown and their partner Audrey Kriss tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony back in October 2022. The couple exchanged vows at a courthouse in Colorado Springs, Colorado on October 29, according to a report by Us Weekly. The outlet has obtained a copy of their marriage certificate, revealing that Leon—who is Meri and Kody Brown’s only child together—and Audrey have been married for over a year.

The exciting news was first reported by The US Sun. Neither Leon nor Audrey have publicly confirmed their marriage, but they do regularly share cute photos of themselves together on social media. The pair applied for their marriage license back on October 19, 2022, and the certificate was officially recorded by the clerk’s office in July.

Just days before Leon and Audrey applied for their marriage license, the Sister Wives star did share a post speaking about happiness, along with a few photos of themself with their soon-to-be spouse. “It’s in these little moments that I feel life the most. It’s in the in betweens, the spots of unfinished-ness, the places where it’s so easy to get lost,” they wrote. “That is where I feel the most alive, the most abundant in my humanness, in my mess, in the wholeness of my lived experience. I find myself most when I notice these moments most. I see the deepest glimmers of my fullest self in the liminality.”

Meri and Kody were married from 1990 to 2023, when they announced they would “permanently terminate” their marriage, and Leon is their only child together. Leon came out as transgender in June 2022, revealing their name and that their pronouns are they/them. “I remember the first time that I knew I wasn’t a girl. I was pretty young & unfortunately, I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive. so I continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here’s the thing, I’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic,” they wrote in an Instagram post.

Just days before their reported wedding, Audrey celebrated their coming out on National Coming Out Day in October 2022. “Just a lil reminder that you don’t need to be openly out to be valid. & you are so loved! Coming out is a process. You’ll come out everyday in different ways. Being you is the most beautiful and important thing,” they wrote on Instagram. “This is my first national coming out day since I came out openly as trans and I am so grateful and happy to be here.”