Meri Brown Admits She Struggles With Public’s Judgement After Kody Split: ‘Voices Get In My Head’

Meri Brown is keeping it real with her fans about how she’s really doing these days. The reality star took to TikTok on June 5 to share a video of herself spending some alone time in nature. She explained that being outdoors brought her a sense of “peace” where she could “feel [her] feelings without any judgement.” In the video, Meri explained how she’s been struggling to deal with online chatter from the public recently.

“I think so many times we let the voices of everybody else but ourselves get in our heads and influence how we think and feel,” Meri admitted. “I think it’s really easy to let social media comments or just other people’s opinions affect your mood, affect your productivity. I’m here today to tell you that I have not mastered this. I don’t have a magic formula and outside voices still get in my head. I’ve kind of been in a place recently where I’ve been allowing the opinions and judgements and actions of others to get in my head and it’s kind of brought me to a little bit of a challenging place.”

This year hasn’t been easy for Meri, as it began with her ending her 33 year marriage to Kody Brown. Kody and Meri announced their split with a joint statement in January. The official termination came following years of struggles, which were documented on Sister Wives. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the message said. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Kody and Meri were legally married from 1990 until 2014. They divorced so he could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and adopt her children from a previous relationship. However, Meri and Kody remained spiritually married after the divorce, although they were beginning to face some issues. Things came to a head in 2015 after Meri’s catfishing scandal, which emerged after she began an online relationship with someone else, who turned out to be a woman pretending to be a man. Kody’s trust in Meri was never fully restored.

Meanwhile, Kody also split from two of his other wives, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown, within the past two years. The most recent season of Sister Wive concluded with his breakup from Janelle, as well as Christine moving away from the family to live closer to some of her kids in Utah. The aftermath of these events, as well as the Meri breakup, are expected to play out on the show’s next season. A premiere date has not been confirmed yet.