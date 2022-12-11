‘Sister Wives’: Kody Screams At Janelle As They Fight Over His Relationship With Their Kids

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown went at it as the family met up to talk about plans for the holidays on this week’s Sister Wives. Janelle told Kody that she wasn’t going to be spending Thanksgiving with the family so she could go visit her kids in North Carolina. She also shared that her kids got a vacation rental in Arizona for Christmas, where they planned to spend the holiday. This was news to Kody, but Janelle explained that the reasoning was because the pair’s sons, Gabriel and Garrison, didn’t feel welcome at Christmas with Kody and Robyn.

“Kody basically told them they can’t come to Christmas unless they do a whole big apology, and they’re like, well, no, we’re not going to do that,” Janelle shared. Gabe and Garrison’s issues with Kody stemmed from the strict rules he wanted to enforce within the family amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The boys didn’t follow Kody’s guidelines, which led to Kody not spending time with them because of the COVID risk factor.

“The issues between me, Gabriel and Garrison basically have to do with lack of support or adherence to the COVID protocols,” Kody explained. “Janelle wasn’t supporting me, therefore, they weren’t supporting me.” Janelle told Kody that Gabriel and Garrison weren’t the only kids who were having a hard time with how he handled the COVID situation, and he was upset that she and the kids were talking about him behind his back.

Janelle was feeling caught in the middle, having to decide between whether to spend Christmas with Kody or the kids. Meanwhile, Robyn Brown was desperate for Kody and the boys to work things out so that they could all just be together.

“I think sometimes that Janelle has pit me against the boys or never supported me with the boys,” Kody insisted. “I’m having the hardest time feeling like she’s not betraying me. I’m not saying they have to apologize to me. I’ve corrected that many times already. But it’s almost like that’s what she told them [I said] to put the heat on me for what’s going on.”

Kody urged Robyn and Meri Brown to weigh in on the situation because he wasn’t able to identify what was bothering him about the situation so much and wanted to know if they were also bothered. Meri admitted to Janelle that she thought Kody had made it clear at a previous meet up that he didn’t need the boys to apologize to him, but Janelle was still convinced Kody was waiting for an apology before moving forward with Gabe and Garrison. Kody was extremely frustrated about the miscommunication because Janelle had told the boys what he originally said [about needing the apology], but didn’t fill them in when he corrected himself.

Janelle said she just wanted Kody and the boys to figure things out, but Kody made it clear that he felt SHE was also responsible for the drama. “You never enforced the COVID rules [so they didn’t either],” Kody said. “You actually belittled the stuff I was doing.” This was an argument that Kody had had with bot Janelle and Christine Brown countless times. Janelle continued to defend the fact that she followed all CDC guidelines, she just didn’t get as intense as following Kody’s guidelines.

Kody, who had recently recovered from a bad bout of COVID, grew extremely frustrated and started screaming at Janelle. “I can’t believe I have done all this to save you. To save my children!” he ranted. “I was trying to protect them and I’m getting criticism from YOU and my boys. The worst criticism. Zero respect. I’ve gone 18 months persecuted by my own family for trying to protect them. My heart is broken.”

At that point, Janelle got up to walk away from the conversation. “I don’t have to stand here and defend myself,” she said. “This is the same old argument. I don’t need to be beaten into submission. I’m just not. I’m not gonna stand here and be yelled at. I don’t deserve it.” Janelle was in tears as Kody tried to get her to stay, but she explained that she didn’t want to be yelled at. Robyn eventually got everyone to agree to continue the discussion.

“I really apologize,” Kody admitted. “But every time we start talking about this stuff I’m on the verge of losing i. I know the weight of it now more than I ever did.” The conversation ended with Janelle telling Kody she did not want to be in the middle of him and the kids anymore. She told him they would have to work it out with a counselor because she couldn’t handle being the middle man. He apologized again.

“I’m here in a dark place with plural marriage, really questioning if it’s a good idea or works,” Kody concluded. “Maybe we did something wrong along the line. I don’t want to blame plural marriage, but it just hasn’t worked well for us.” Janelle added, “We’ve never had divides this deep. Christine has left and that’s a very big departure from what our family has looked like for many years. I think it’s the ultimate test for our family. Can we hold it together?”