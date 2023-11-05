Meri Brown Slams Kody For Saying There’s ‘No Point to Hope’ for Reconciliation: ‘Screw Him’

Image Credit: TLC

Meri Brown and Kody Brown have had relationship struggles for years, but Meri’s coming to terms with the fact that her marriage is truly over in the November 5 episode of Sister Wives. Ever since Meri, 52, spoke with Kody, 54, on their anniversary, Meri’s been doing “a lot of processing and thinking.” Meri recalls the conversation that she and Kody had on their anniversary where he basically told her that their relationship was over for good.

“And at one point, he said, ‘I don’t even know why you called me to say happy anniversary. Meri, you know that we’re never gonna have a relationship again, right?'” Meri remembers. “And I said, ‘Well, I’m okay with working on something.’ He says, ‘I don’t ever want to go back to what we were.’ And I said, ‘I’m good with that. I don’t believe in moving back. Let’s move forward. Like, you and I are different people. We don’t even know who each other are right now. Why don’t we just be curious about each other and learn about each other and figure some things out? And he’s like, ‘I don’t want to. Your life is not one that I want to insert myself into.’ I’m like, okay then.”

Meri reveals that it’s been a couple of months since that conversation, and there’s been no further development. “We really haven’t had any sort of marriage for like 8 years,” she admits. “It’s disappointing to me because I know the person that he was when we got married. I know the couple that we were.” Christine Brown admits that she was initially interested in Kody because of “how well he treated Meri.”

Despite this frustrating push-pull dynamic with Kody, Meri isn’t letting the situation mess with her confidence. “I’m proud of myself. I’m proud of the person that I am. It’s just sad to me that he couldn’t see that there is value to three decades of history,” she says.

Meri fully admits that she doesn’t know what her future looks like. “I don’t know if I’m gonna stick around and just keep living life in this family like I have been doing for quite a few years,” she continues. “Not a wife, just a member of the family, right? I can do that. Or I could completely terminate it.”

While splitting up with Kody was never something she thought would happen, Meri says that Kody “made it clear that there’s no point to hope.” Meri later adds, “Screw him. He’s not worth it.” New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays on TLC.