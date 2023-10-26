Sister Wives Star Meri Brown Reveals the Cold Way Kody Ended Their Marriage After Over 30 Years

Image Credit: Puddle Monkey Prods/Figure 8/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kody Brown didn’t show much heart for Meri Brown when ending their spiritual marriage after more than 30 years together. In a preview for the upcoming Sister Wives episode, Meri, 52, revealed how Kody, 54, broke up with her.

“‘Well, I’m just not interested. You can stick around if you want,’” she claimed he said to her in a sneak peek obtained by E! Meri then explained how their “religious background” calls for marriage to have the “intention of forever” when exchanging vows. She called their bond an “eternal covenant” during her confessional.

After Kody told her he wasn’t “interested” in her anymore, Meri asked herself, “‘Why would I want to do that eternally? Be with somebody who really just has changed his mind about me.’”

Fans learned that Meri and Kody’s marriage was officially over during the season 16 Sister Wives: One on One tell-all in 2022. At the time, host Sukanya Krishnan showed the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner a clip of the businessman saying he didn’t “consider” himself to be married to her “anymore.” One month later, the exes released a statement via their respective Instagram accounts in January, confirming that their relationship had ended. In addition to Meri, Kody also separated from Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. His only wife is now Robyn Brown.

When Meri wanted to publicly disclose that she and Kody had separated, he disagreed, Meri claimed in the upcoming October 29 episode.

“I said to him — because our life is public — ‘Why don’t we just be real open and honest about this?’” the former sister wife claimed. “‘That we should discuss this and that we should really be open about our story with this?’ And he said, ‘No, I don’t want to do that.’ He said, ‘I just have so much criticism, I don’t want to be open and vocal about it. Let’s just keep this between us.'”

Kody’s perspective didn’t sit well with Meri, though, as she explained in her confessional, “I’m not gonna go the rest of my life hiding the fact that this is the way our relationship is and hiding the fact that you said to me you don’t wanna ever have a relationship with me. This is my story too, and I have the right to tell my story.”