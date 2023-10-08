Meri Brown Slams Kody for Being ‘Insulting’ After He Tells Her to Live in a Barn

Image Credit: TLC

Meri Brown sits down with Kody Brown and Robyn Brown to reveal her plans to downsize in Flagstaff and move her clothing business up to her B&B in Utah. In the October 8 episode of Sister Wives, Meri, 52, stresses that this doesn’t mean she’s “leaving the family or you [Kody]. It really is purely just a business thing.”

Meanwhile, Kody, 54, could care less what Meri does with her time. “It actually has no effect on me,” says. “In my head, I’m really wondering why she lives in Flagstaff.”

Meri admits she doesn’t want to live in Parowan, Utah, where her bed and breakfast is located. She wants to be near Kody. “I don’t want you to think that I’m walking away because, sorry, I still have hope,” Meri tells him, and Kody doesn’t have a reaction.

In her confessional, Meri admits, “I was really just kind of hoping that he would care a little bit more. There wasn’t really anything specific that I wanted him to say or do. I just wanted him to have an air of caring and that just was not there.”

During their conversation, Kody goes on to say that he wants to build a “barndominium” on the land they’ve purchased. For those that don’t know a “barndominium,” is a giant barn with a loft inside. Kody tells Meri that she could live in the upgraded barn if she wants to downsize in Flagstaff.

“I get that he thinks that he’s like amazing and gracious and brilliant. It’s just insulting,” Meri admits.

To his face, Meri tells Kody that it just makes “more sense” to get a smaller house in Flagstaff. “And also, I just don’t really want to live long-term indefinitely in an RV. I don’t think that that is something I would want,” she says.

Ultimately, Kody doesn’t have an opinion either way about where Meri lives because has no plans to reconcile with her. “I think the writing is on the wall. It’s been obvious to me,” Kody says. “When I try to go into that discussion with Meri, I get so much resistance. It’s not really fair to either of us, but as long as she wants to live in this denial, I guess I can live in it with her.”

Meri acknowledges that she knew Kody wasn’t going to “give a flying rat’s a**” about her moving her business. “He’s saying that he’s not concerned about me leaving because he’s not concerned. At all. About anything about me.”

She adds in her confessional, “I wish that he saw some value in me, and he doesn’t. He wants to put me in the loft of his freaking barndominium.” New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays on TLC.