Meri Brown Shares Message About Being ‘Confident’ in the Single Life 9 Months After Kody Split

Moving forward with confidence. Meri Brown took to Instagram stories on Wednesday to share some profound thoughts about being single. “Be so confident in knowing what you bring to the table that you’re willing to eat alone until you find the right table,” the since-deleted quote, written on a pink background, read. You can see a screenshot of the quote here.

Meri notably parted ways with famed Sister Wives polygamist Kody Brown in December of 2022. In January, they formally released a joint statement. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the statement said in part.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

During a December 2022 episode of the show, the duo bared their souls about the defunct union in one-on-one interviews. Kody said during the episode that he no longer considered himself married, spiritually or otherwise, to Meri. She expressed dismay and disappointment at the time.

“It doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, ‘She made this decision. We didn’t talk about it, we didn’t consult, she just made the decision,’” Meri vented about his previous split from plural wife Christine. “But then he says, ‘I don’t consider myself married to Meri. Like HE just made that decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Meri, 52, was Kody’s first wife. They married in 1990 and share one adult child together, Leon. Kody went on to have 17 other children from three additional marriages to Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown.