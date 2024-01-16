‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Reveals New Boyfriend Amos in Cute Photos

Meri Brown has a new boyfriend! The Sister Wives star revealed she is celebrating her 53rd birthday with the new love in her life, whose name is Amos, in her latest Instagram post. She also revealed that they’ve happily been dating since October and shared several adorable photos of them smiling and posing together.

“Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks!” she wrote in the beginning of the long joyful caption of the post. “Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October! He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!”

“Also, Zona absolutely loves him (be sure to swipe to see the cutest picture!),” she continued, referring to her sweet dog, who posed with a paw on Amos’ hand, in one of the photos. “I’ve been keeping this kind of close to me as we’ve been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other. As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself 😉) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!”

“I feel like I’m getting this year off to a great start, and I can’t wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!” she concluded before ending the caption with a bunch of hashtags, including “#WorthyUp,” “#HappyBirthdayToMe,” and “#Morein2024.”

Meri’s new boyfriend post was met with a lot of congratulatory messages from her followers. They also filled her comments section up with compliments for Amos.”I am so happy for you!” more than one follower shared.

Before Meri shared her happy love story news, she made headlines for announcing the end of her plural marriage with Kody Brown, whom she said “I do” with in 1990, in January 2023. The end of their relationship was shown in the November 19, 2023 episode of Sister Wives, when Kody told her that “romance” could “never be in the picture for them” again. He also added that there were things about her that “frustrate me so deeply I struggle to be around her” and she expressed frustration that Kody was “not giving me what we promised each other.” The two share a child Leon, who came out as transgender in 2022.