Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti Brown’s Husband Reveals 100 Lb. Weight Loss: Before & After Photos

“Just to drive the point home,” wrote Antonio Pardon on July 23 while showcasing his slimmed-down frame after dropping 100 lbs. In the first photo in the post, the husband of Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown (and father of her three kids) smiled while dressed in black. In the second photo, he posed alongside Mykelti, 27, and the rest of the IG gallery showed his progress. Over ten months, he was able to shed weight – and keep it off! “Long-term consistency is the only way to true weight loss,” he said.

“I remember at the beginning actually being worried and anxious about weighing myself,” he added. “Worried that I wouldn’t see any budge in weight difference. Worried that I would see too much progress and stop my new habits. I logged every time I stepped on the scale and made a graph of it. It’s not a dramatic drop. Just a gradual slope downwards. Through making these long-term habits, I’ve been able to sustain a healthier lifestyle. Taking the right supplements and keeping that gym life. If you’re interested in the supplements that have helped me, send me a direct message, and I’ll give you the deets.”

Mykelti also spoke about their joint-weight loss on July 13. “BEFORE & AFTER!!!” she captioned two shots of her and Antonio, adding how she and her husband and I have gone through a major life shift.” The daughter of Christine Brown, ex-wife of Sister Wives star Kody Brown, wrote that it was “time to get healthy. We wanted something sustainable, not just quick weight loss, but something that would last and keep us healthy in the long term.”

“It’s been a great journey that we’re still working on every day to keep our bodies moving in the right direction,” she added. “We’ve learned it’s all about consistency, not focusing on the short-term goal, but the long-term goals. Results like Antonio and I have had come with longevity, not trying something just for a month or so. If you want more information, send me a message, and I’ll tell you all about it.”

When Antonio shared the same “Before and After” photos to his account, he shared some details as to how he and his wife were able to slim down. “The key, I think, is longevity and consistency,” he wrote. “My wife [Mykelti] and I have been using a new gut health product that has really shaped our future. If you would like more information, send me a private message and I’ll spill all the deets.”

Mykelti gave birth to her and Antonio’s twin sons in November 2022. The two share a daughter, Avalon. In a statement announcing the delivery, the couple revealed they named their boys Archer and Ace.