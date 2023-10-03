Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Videos of Her Son Tatum, 1, Walking and Running Around

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

It’s always a treat when Khloé Kardashian gives her fans a rare glimpse of her 1-year-old son, Tatum, on social media. The reality star, 39, took to her Instagram Stories on October 2 and shared videos of her youngest child running around outside and exploring the backyard of her Hidden Hills, California mansion. In the first video, Tatum played near a large cement fountain, and when he tried to drink the water, Khloé had to yell out “No!” at her son.

In the next video, Tatum ran away from his mom on the pavement with a toy in his hand. The 1-year-old kept wandering until he fell and made a noise, at which point the video ended. It was a light fall, though, so it didn’t seem like Tatum was hurt. Khloé’s precious son had on a white tank top and grey pants for his outdoor adventure.

Khloé and her ex Tristan Thompson, 32, welcomed their son via surrogate back in July of 2022. Tatum joined big sister True Thompson, who is now five years old and recently started kindergarten. True frequently pops up on her mom’s social media, but Khloé is a bit more conservative with posting Tatum. However, the times that Khloé does document her son on Instagram, fans always point how how much the 1-year-old looks like his uncle, Rob Kardashian, 36.

Since Tatum was born, Khloé has opened up about how much she loves being a mom to two little ones. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she said about motherhood in an August 2022 interview with Elle. “I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift. We have to take those roles seriously,” Khloé added, “especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

In addition to being a mom-of-two, Khloé is also a proud aunt to her ten nieces and nephews. She has a close bond with all of her siblings’ children, especially Rob’s 6-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, who is less than a year older than True. Over the summer, Khloé called herself Dream’s “third parent,” which may fans interpreted as shade towards Dream’s mom, Blac Chyna, so Khloé spoke out and defended Rob and Chyna’s parenting.