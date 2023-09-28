Khloe Kardashian’s Favorite Good American Jeans Are the Perfect Fall Staple

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian‘s vision for her clothing brand Good American was to create clothes that would make women everywhere, no matter their shape or size, feel their most confident — and she did just that. Good American has made strives in the jean community, offering sizes from 00 to 32 plus to create an industry that gives 100% inclusivity, without losing the trend and comfort aspect. Each pair of jeans is flattering, affordable, and high-quality, so it was hard to choose our favorite. The Good American Women’s Good Legs Jeans stood out to us since they are super versatile and can become the perfect fall staple.

These jeans are a best-seller for good reason. They are the perfect shade of blue, slightly high-rise, and a skinny fit — which is the perfect combination to help you feel your sexiest. It’s a form-fitting and body-hugging fit from waist to ankle, which highlights your curves and creates a timeless look that never goes out of style. Whether you’re pairing them with a sweater and uggs, a crop top and heels, or a body suit and booties, you can never go wrong with these jeans by your side.

There are so many Good American jeans to choose from — depending on your preferred style, cut, and color, but the Good Legs Jeans are even one of Khloe’s top picks! With the fabric of Good American jeans, you’ll never feel stiff or constricted because it’s so stretchy and comfortable. Once you purchase, these jeans will become a staple in your wardrobe and will never leave the top of your jeans pile in your closet.