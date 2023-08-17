Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True, 5, Wear Beautiful Matching Floral Dresses

The mom of two shared a gorgeous collection of mommy-daughter pics in matching red and white floral sundresses!

August 17, 2023
Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson, 5, are two of a kind! In a lovely new photo collection shared via Instagram on Aug. 17, the Good American co-founder, 39, puckered up on a lake pier with her mini-me daughter. They both wore matching white sundresses with a large red flowers on them, and both wore their hair long — Khloe’s gorgeous, platinum blonde mermaid locks were hard to miss. The mom of two accessorized with layered silver bracelets and a pair of stylish shades, while True wore a cute pair of chunky white sandals and red sunglasses.

In another few photos, the Kardashians beauty posed in bare feet while twinning with her daughter, and in yet another two pics, she placed her little girl on her lap in the summer sunshine. In the final pic, Khloe sat serenely in a small boat while matchy-matchy True attempted to work the oar for an afternoon boat ride. “L’amor che move il sol e l’altre stelle /The love that moves the sun and the other stars,” the reality TV icon captioned the pics, along with a white heart emoji.

Khloe has a massive following of 311 million followers on the platform, and many of them rushed to the comments thread to share their thoughts. “THIS BLONDE IS EVERYTHING ON U!” remarked a fan, while another gushed, “someone needs to sign you and tutu up for a mother daughter modeling campaign cause 😍😍😍 beauties!” A third observed that True “has the best mom a child could ask for.”

In a 2020 interview, Khloe admitted that having her first child had made her “softer.” “You put somebody else way before your needs and I think it gives you a different drive in life,” she said during an appearance on The View that July of becoming a mom. “[True has] definitely made me softer.”

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kim Kardashian
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

Khloe added that being a mom had taught her to love in a whole new way. “It’s a different kind of love, and until you have a child it’s really hard to experience,” she explained. “I’ve loved my nieces and nephews like crazy, but there’s nothing like having your own.”

