See Pics

Khloe Kardashian Jokes That Daughter True, 3, Is Coming For Kendall Jenner’s Modeling Career

RAACK/JACK/BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and daughter True are spotted at the airport getting ready to fly out of Boston ahead of Christmas.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True ThompsonBACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian heads back to her car after shopping at the farmer's market in Calabasas, CA. Khloe took her daughter True for the outing as she pushes her stroller through the market. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian spends some quality time with daughter True, taking her for a quiet afternoon of shopping at the Calabasas Farmers Market. The reality star and fashion designer sported oversized shades and hoop earrings, and showed off her legs in black leggings, while adorable True was in a pink dress and matching pink sneakers.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson showed off her posing skills in cute new photos, leading many to believe she’ll be a future supermodel.

True Thompson, 3, may grow up to be a supermodel just like her aunt, Kendall Jenner. And if Kendall doesn’t watch out, True may come for her career. At least, that’s what True’s mom, Khloe Kardashian, jokingly said on Instagram on July 20, while taking a playful jab at her sister.

In the cute new snaps, which you can see below, True strikes model-like poses for the camera. And the adorable little girl, who Khloe shared with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, rocked a pink bathing suit covered in green and gold sequined palm trees for the impromptu photo shoot.

True accessorized the look with two super cute asymmetrical space buns and she stood with her hands on her hips, further proving that she’s a complete natural in front of a camera. Even Khloe, 37, was impressed — so much so that she teased her supermodel sister with the caption: “Check mate [Kendall Jenner]! Get ready to pass the crown”.

After Khloe shared the photos, True received a ton of love from her family members, including Kendall! “This cutie!!!,” Kendall commented, while Kourtney Kardashian added, “My little British accent lady!”

Related Gallery

Kendall Jenner's Best Runway Looks -- PICS

Kendall Jenner at VERSACE FW20 Runway during Milan Fashion Week February 2020 - Milan, Italy 21/02/2020 | usage worldwide Photo by: Ik Aldama/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Kendall Jenner at VERSACE SS20 Runway during Milan Fashion Week - Milan, Italy 20/09/2019 | usage worldwide Photo by: Ik Aldama/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Kendall Jenner attends NY: Alexander Wang New York RTW Spring Summer 2017 on September 10, 2016 in New York City, USA. (Photo by Jonas Gustavsson) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Khloe Kardashian spent quality time with daughter True at the Calabasas Farmers Market in Nov. 2019. True looked adorable in a pink dress and matching pink sneakers.(RAACK/JACK/BACKGRID)

Kylie Jenner later commented with a heart eyes emoji, and Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq called True a complete “cutie”.

And if True does decide to become a supermodel like Kendall one day, she could earn big bucks. Kendall was labeled the world’s highest-paid model by Forbes in 2018 after she took home $22.5 million from walking runways and posing for sexy photo shoots. Not a bad way to make a living, huh?