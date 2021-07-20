Khloe Kardashian Jokes That Daughter True, 3, Is Coming For Kendall Jenner’s Modeling Career

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson showed off her posing skills in cute new photos, leading many to believe she’ll be a future supermodel.

True Thompson, 3, may grow up to be a supermodel just like her aunt, Kendall Jenner. And if Kendall doesn’t watch out, True may come for her career. At least, that’s what True’s mom, Khloe Kardashian, jokingly said on Instagram on July 20, while taking a playful jab at her sister.

In the cute new snaps, which you can see below, True strikes model-like poses for the camera. And the adorable little girl, who Khloe shared with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, rocked a pink bathing suit covered in green and gold sequined palm trees for the impromptu photo shoot.

True accessorized the look with two super cute asymmetrical space buns and she stood with her hands on her hips, further proving that she’s a complete natural in front of a camera. Even Khloe, 37, was impressed — so much so that she teased her supermodel sister with the caption: “Check mate [Kendall Jenner]! Get ready to pass the crown”.

After Khloe shared the photos, True received a ton of love from her family members, including Kendall! “This cutie!!!,” Kendall commented, while Kourtney Kardashian added, “My little British accent lady!”

Kylie Jenner later commented with a heart eyes emoji, and Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq called True a complete “cutie”.

And if True does decide to become a supermodel like Kendall one day, she could earn big bucks. Kendall was labeled the world’s highest-paid model by Forbes in 2018 after she took home $22.5 million from walking runways and posing for sexy photo shoots. Not a bad way to make a living, huh?