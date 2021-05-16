Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True, 3, Are ‘Dior Darlings’ In $5K Matching Outfits From Psalm’s 2nd Birthday

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True posed for several adorable pics that showed them rocking similar Christian Dior outfits on the same day Psalm West had his 2nd birthday.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, took to Instagram to post photos of her and her sweet daughter True Thompson, 3, confidently posing in Christian Dior outfits and it’s getting a lot of attention! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the tot showed off different outfits that had the same pattern from the popular stylish brand and were standing outside in the snapshots. Khloe wore a dark blue-long sleeved top and matching Dior pants that are estimated to cost $2,450 and True donned a Dior tank top estimated at $2,611and what appeared to be a custom Dior skirt.

The mother and daughter duo also rocked impressive Nike sneakers. Khloe’s were from the shoe brand’s partnership with Dior, estimated to cost $2200, and featured white and gray colors with a Dior-patterned swoosh. True’s Nikes weres all white.

“Dior Darling (Mariah Carey voice),” Khloe captioned the epic post, which received a lot of responses from supportive fans. “You look super cute!” one fan exclaimed while another wrote, “You look so good koko.” Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, also responded with, “Dior party 🥳💙.”

Khloe and True’s latest Dior-themed pics seemed to have been taken on the same day as Kim Kardashian‘s son Psalm‘s 2nd birthday gathering last week. Previous social media posts that Khloe shared at the time showed them wearing the same fashionable choices, including a close-up of her expensive sneakers. The doting mom also seemed to change True’s outfit when she enjoyed painting during the bash.

When Khloe and True aren’t rocking Dior together, they’re having other noteworthy moments in pics and videos. On May 5, the duo had fun with True’s toy snack shop in various videos Khloe shared. The mini-me of Tristan Thompson was pretending to make snacks and check them out as a cashier in a stand that was labeled “TuTu’s Treats.” She also pretended to make her mom a coffee in her Disney princesses cup and adorably handed it to her at no charge.