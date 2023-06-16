Khloe Kardashian Goes Icy Blonde For In-Depth Interview With Sister Kim: See Wild Hair Transformation

Khloe Kardashian proved worthy of her style icon status as she revealed a fabulous new look! The Good American designer, 38, took over the cover for the L’Officiel Italia Summer 2023 issue with a platinum blonde transformation, as seen here. Going from her usual cool chestnut locks to an icy vibe certainly worked out for the beauty, as she looked like an ethereal Nordic princess.

Rocking a skintight, cream-colored bodice and matching pants, Khloe was the moment. Her natural beauty took center stage, as she went with minimal makeup, only adding a dab of color to her lip. She threw on a chunky cross necklace to the mix for a pop of sparkle as well.

The Instagram snap of the magazine cover also included a tease of the accompanying interview with Khloe, which was handled by none other than her sister, Kim Kardashian! The stunning siblings discuss their surrogacies, as Kim experienced one before Khloe, who just welcomed a son via surrogacy with Tristan Thompson.

“I know that our surrogate experiences were very different and I’m so proud that you were honest about your feelings,” Kim is quoted as saying in the caption. “I think it’s really important for people to hear all sides of it. Would you ever recommend it for people struggling to conceive?”

Khloe answered, per the Instagram caption, “I am so incredibly thankful for your experience because you were with me every step of the way through mine. And I appreciate that I learned so much about surrogacy from you.” She went on to say that she couldn’t carry her second child — she also shares daughter True with Tristan — due to “health concerns.” She explained, “My situation was a very unique and hopefully a rare situation. The situation that I was in at that time caused a significant sense of detachment from my son.”

“It’s important to clarify that I don’t want to detour anyone from trying surrogacy,” she added. “My intention is to be honest about my experience and ensure that nobody feels alone. That’s why I choose to be vulnerable and transparent, even when it hurts. I want others to know they have an ally and that it’s ok to feel a certain way.”

Looking this good and offering sound advice and support to others? Khloe, keep up the good work!