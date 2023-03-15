True Thompson, 4, Covers Her Entire Face In Purple Eye Shadow In Hilarious Video

Khloe Kardashian asked her daughter, who flashed a smile to the camera, what she was doing, in the funny clip.

March 15, 2023
Khloe Kardashian, 38, shared a hilarious moment her daughter True Thompson, 4, had with makeup recently. The doting mom took to her Instagram story to post a video and photo of the tot covering her face in purple eyeshadow. The cutie wore a pink cartoon-themed nightgown and flashed a big smile to the camera at one point.

“Excuse me, what may I ask are you doing?” Khloe asked True as she looked in a mirror and applied the bright makeup all over her face using an eyeshadow brush. “True, you know it’s not face paint, Mama.”

Khloe went on to pick up the eyeshadow pallette that True was using and it appeared to be from Kim Kardashian‘s KKW Beauty line. “Wow. Auntie Kiki would be so proud,” the Good American founder cheekily said.

The adorable video and photo comes just a couple of weeks after Khloe and True made headlines for filming videos of themselves in fancy hats and sunglasses. True also showed off her musical talent by spitting some bars, in one clip. “We know how to do it, we know how to make it, we know do it, and make it cool as hell. We know to make it – a birthday cake,” she said. Khloe then jumped in to give her “mommy’s help” by adding, “Then my birthday is in June and I’m gonna need you to help me make it too.”

When True’s not getting attention for appearing in her mom’s videos and photos, she’s doing so in other family member’s posts. Kim recently shared two new photos of her niece along with her daughter Chicago, 5.They posed together in sunglasses and boots as they both held purses. Chicago wore a Barbie T-shirt and dark pants as her hair was in two buns while True wore a white and black leopard print tank top and pink pants as her hair was mostly down with two braids. “When you ask why they’re late for dinner… 😂💕,” Kim captioned the photos.

