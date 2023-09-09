Khloe Kardashian Wears Necklace With Dream’s Name After Defending Rob, Blac Chyna’s Parenting

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian, 39, proved she’s a doting aunt, in her latest Instagram video. The Kardashians star wore a silver necklace that featured her six-year-old niece Dream‘s name as well as the names of her two kids, True, 5, and Tatum, 1, as she promoted her new collaboration with Fabletics. She also wore a long-sleeved black top and had her long blonde hair down, in the clip.

Khloe’s video comes just a few months after she made headlines for calling herself Dream’s “third parent,” in an episode of her family’s Hulu show. She also said she feels Dream, who is the daughter of her brother Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna, needed “great maternal influence,” which caused some controversy among fans. “Whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it’s important,” she explained while also calling the tot “one of [her] babies.”

After online users criticized Khloe and accused her of shading Chyna’s parenting, she took to social media to deny the claim and praised her brother and the way he was raising his daughter. “It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it’s not,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

“I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express,” she continued. “Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I am with my brother all the time.” She also said she loves Dream “beyond measure.”

“I consider all of my nieces and nephews my babies,” Khloe further explained before saying it “takes a village” to raise a child. “Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life,” she also added, referring to Chyna’s real first name. Chyna also recently confirmed everything was good between them. “Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day,” she told TMZ.