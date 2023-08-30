True Thompson, 5, Starts Kindergarten & Khloe Kardashian Admits She’s ‘Not OK’ With It: Photos

Khloe Kardashian can’t believe that her daughter True Thompson is growing up so fast. The reality star, 39, marked a milestone moment for True — her first day of Kindergarten — on Tuesday, August 29 with the cutest photos of the 5-year-old on her big day. Khloe shared an Instagram post of True posing in her school uniform in front of a giant notebook poster that said, “First Day of Kindergarten.” True was also surrounded by tons of colorful balloons and big inflatable pencils. Khloe’s oldest child wore a white shirt, a blue skirt, and white sneakers while her hair was styled in cute side braids.

Khloe also included photos of the mother-daughter duo posing together in front of the back to school-themed display on True’s big day. The Good American co-founder had on a black zip-jacket with matching sweatpants and a pair of white sneakers. “Kindergarten,” Khloe wrote in her caption with eight colorful heart emojis. “For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! 🥹 Next it will be prom 😫😩,” she added.

Khloe shares her daughter and her 1-year-old son Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson, 32. After having her heart broken by Tristan more than once, Khloe has put her dating life on the back burner to focus on being the best mom that she can be. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum actively documents special moments with her kids on her social media, proving that her job as a mom comes before anything.

In April, Khloe gave her fans a glimpse of True’s Ocotnauts-themed birthday party on Instagram. The over-the-top celebration was complete with balloons all around the house and the pool, plus a piñata, a ball pit, a slime-making station, and more fun activities that True and her cousins could partake in. Tristan was at the party to celebrate his little girl on her 5th birthday. Despite her differences with her ex, Khloe has always made it a point to include Tristan in their childrens’ lives.

In addition to the party, Khloe also celebrated True turning 5 with a beautiful post on Instagram. “True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years,” Khloe wrote in her April 13 tribute to her first-born, which included a bunch of cute photos of True looking so grown up. “I get so emotional when I think about how quickly time is passing us by,” she added. “At the same time I am so honored and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you.”