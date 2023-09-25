Khloe Kardashian Twins With Baby Tatum in Blue at Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby Shower

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian, 39, and her son Tatum, 1, matched in blue outfits at Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby shower this week. The Good American founder shared an Instagram video of her holding her youngest child while walking around the Disneyland-themed event. She wore a blue sleeveless dress with a small cutout in the front top and white framed sunglasses as the cute tot wore a darker blue long-sleeved top and shorts.

She also had her long blonde hair down and wore dark red lipstick as she gave a kissing face to the camera. Little Tatum looked around at all the exciting things going on and seemed content.

In addition to Instagram videos, Khloe took to TikTok to share various clips from the shower set to Disney’s “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella. “Baby Barker 💌 lucky number 13,” she captioned the post, which proved how incredible the event was. It included colorful balloon displays and other decorations inspired by the Disneyland’s It’s A Small World ride.

The video also showed a catering spread, custom Mickey Mouse ears, a Mickey Mouse-themed cake, churros and a photo booth. Khloe’s daughter True, 5, was also at the shower and another video showed the brother and sister, who was wearing a white and pink dress and pink sneakers, holding hands near a pink couch.

Kourtney’s showed comes as she and her husband Travis Barker are expecting their first child together. The soon-to-be mother of four recently had to have emergency fetal surgery that luckily saved their baby’s life and they seem to be doing well ever since. On Monday, Kourtney took to Instagram to share a new promotional photo of her bare baby bump as she modeled a tan trench coat over a white crop top, shorts, and black fishnet tights. She also wore black boots and had her hair down as she sat down and leaned against a denim-themed sofa chair. “Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker 🖤 launching September 28,” she wrote.